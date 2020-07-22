Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.