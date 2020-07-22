Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

