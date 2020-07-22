Western Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

