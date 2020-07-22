Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $909,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.