Western Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

NYSE:CCI opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

