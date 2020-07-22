Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229,943 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,654,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 460,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,706,000 after purchasing an additional 435,551 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

