Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,668,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098,562 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,175,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,100,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88,266.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 719,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,404,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,875,000 after acquiring an additional 632,608 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

