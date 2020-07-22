Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

HPS stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

