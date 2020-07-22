Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

