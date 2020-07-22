Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

