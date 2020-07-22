ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

COP stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

