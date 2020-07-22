Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 219,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,991 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,991 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
ConocoPhillips Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC
ConocoPhillips Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF
Vanguard Financials ETF Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Financials ETF Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report