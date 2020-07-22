Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 219,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

