Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

