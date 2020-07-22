Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

