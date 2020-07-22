Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

