SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 35,386 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 908,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,968,335.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,563.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

