Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Eldorado Resorts worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERI shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

