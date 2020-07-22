SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Patterson Companies worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 247.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

