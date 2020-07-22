SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

