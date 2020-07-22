SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 810,245 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.71.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $207.78. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

