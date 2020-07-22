SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 981.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,057 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

MTB opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

