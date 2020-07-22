Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

MUSA stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.