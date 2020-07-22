SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1,399.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 872,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $904.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

