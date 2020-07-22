Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 422.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.