SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,516 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 181.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 520.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

