SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

XME stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

