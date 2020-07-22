SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 845,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

