SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 195,177 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of CTL opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

