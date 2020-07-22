SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 449.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

