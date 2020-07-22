SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.