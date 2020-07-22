SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.15.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $155.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.