SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,125 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.