Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,538 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

