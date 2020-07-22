Empirical Finance LLC Invests $212,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,628,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,161,000 after buying an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

