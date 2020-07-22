Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

