5,897 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,897 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $13,251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 273,605 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.