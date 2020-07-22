Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,090 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

