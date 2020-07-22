American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after acquiring an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

