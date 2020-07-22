Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.