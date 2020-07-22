Empirical Finance LLC Buys 174 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

