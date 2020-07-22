Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

