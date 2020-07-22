Empirical Finance LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,864,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $89.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,694. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

