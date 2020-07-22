Empirical Finance LLC Has $355,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.