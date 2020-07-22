Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 209,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $13,585,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

