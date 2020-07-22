Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 66.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

