Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 96.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $952.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $889.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,074.98. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.46.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

