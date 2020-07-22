Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,724,000 after buying an additional 155,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,405,000 after buying an additional 1,555,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,336,000 after buying an additional 397,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 290,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $156.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.