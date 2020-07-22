Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 441,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,633,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

