Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 492 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

