Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

